Ukiah City Council to discuss future ...

Ukiah City Council to discuss future of groundwater management

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

The Ukiah City Council tonight will discuss new state rules for managing groundwater resources, and whether it wants to continue trying to shape a county-wide governing agency, or separate itself and form its own agency. According to the report prepared for the March 1 meeting, staff is requesting direction from the City Council regarding the formation of a Groundwater Sustainability Agency made up of representatives of Mendocino County stakeholders such as water districts, agriculture interests and tribes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Feb 10 Ellen Donahue 198
Trump Cloned? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb 6 Diane 5
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Feb 1 pappy 2
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 1 happy daze 1
Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us Jan '17 Dimdoe Dill 1
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? Jan '17 Hugely in Debt 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC