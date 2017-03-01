Ukiah City Council to discuss future of groundwater management

The Ukiah City Council tonight will discuss new state rules for managing groundwater resources, and whether it wants to continue trying to shape a county-wide governing agency, or separate itself and form its own agency. According to the report prepared for the March 1 meeting, staff is requesting direction from the City Council regarding the formation of a Groundwater Sustainability Agency made up of representatives of Mendocino County stakeholders such as water districts, agriculture interests and tribes.

