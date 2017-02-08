Tax filing help available
The United Way-led Earn It! Keep It! $ave It! coalition of more than 20 partner organizations, including Catholic Charities, helped 5,200 individuals and families file their taxes for free and brought back $6.8 million dollars in refunds to the local economy. Free tax preparation again is taking place for households earning $54,000 or less.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb 6
|Diane
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Feb 6
|Tina
|195
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb 1
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 1
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan 26
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan 19
|Hugely in Debt
|1
|Murder case reopened after 35 years (Sep '08)
|Jan 18
|MGB Jersey City nj
|26
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC