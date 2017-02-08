Tax filing help available

Tax filing help available

1 hr ago

The United Way-led Earn It! Keep It! $ave It! coalition of more than 20 partner organizations, including Catholic Charities, helped 5,200 individuals and families file their taxes for free and brought back $6.8 million dollars in refunds to the local economy. Free tax preparation again is taking place for households earning $54,000 or less.

Mendocino, CA

