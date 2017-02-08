Storm causes outages, flooding
Heavy rainfall and winds returned to Willits Monday night, creating challenges for drivers and leading to flooded streets and power outages throughout Mendocino County. According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Eureka, winds 30 mph or greater gusted through the county on Tuesday.
