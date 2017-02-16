Session airs neighborsa complaints, e...

Session airs neighborsa complaints, efforts to curb problems downtown

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Advocate-News

The uneasy balance between an expanding network of services for homeless and mentally ill people in and around downtown Fort Bragg, and neighboring businesses and residents, was the focus of a wide-ranging discussion at the Fort Bragg city council meeting Monday night. The session, placed on the agenda by city council member Will Lee, and prompted by complaints from neighbors of the Hospitality House on McPherson Street and the Hospitality Center on North Franklin Street, was an opportunity to air grievances - accounts of littering including excrement and drug paraphernalia, drug use and offensive and aggressive behavior, the recent closing of the Post Office lobby at night and on weekends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Feb 10 Ellen Donahue 198
Trump Cloned? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb 6 Diane 5
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Feb 1 pappy 2
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 1 happy daze 1
Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us Jan 26 Dimdoe Dill 1
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? Jan 19 Hugely in Debt 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,786 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC