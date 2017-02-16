Session airs neighborsa complaints, efforts to curb problems downtown

The uneasy balance between an expanding network of services for homeless and mentally ill people in and around downtown Fort Bragg, and neighboring businesses and residents, was the focus of a wide-ranging discussion at the Fort Bragg city council meeting Monday night. The session, placed on the agenda by city council member Will Lee, and prompted by complaints from neighbors of the Hospitality House on McPherson Street and the Hospitality Center on North Franklin Street, was an opportunity to air grievances - accounts of littering including excrement and drug paraphernalia, drug use and offensive and aggressive behavior, the recent closing of the Post Office lobby at night and on weekends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate-News.