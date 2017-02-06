Rohrsa story airing on Nata l Geographic

Kate and Linda Rohr will be featured on a documentary airing on National Geographic Monday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. The Rohrs' story of Kate's gender transition, reported in the Aug. 4, 2016, edition of the Advocate-News and The Mendocino Beacon, caught the attention of world-renowned journalist and author Katie Couric. At the age of 70, Dr. William Rohr publicly became Dr. Kate Rohr, and her wife, Linda, has been by her side throughout the process.

