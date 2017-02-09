Post Office to close at night
A major change is set to take place at the Fort Bragg Post Office that will limit boxholders' access to their mail. Instead of being open all night, the lobby will be available to the public from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, closed Sunday.
