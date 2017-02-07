Plans underway for new mural in Ukiah
Alyssum Wier, executive director of the Mendocino Arts Council, urged the crowd Thursday to “dream as big as possible” when it comes to new art in Ukiah. A group of art enthusiasts gathered downtown Thursday night to talk about what kind of pieces they'd like to see in Ukiah.
