Mendocino Theatre Company presents Morning's at Seven

The Mendocino Theatre Company opens its 40th anniversary season on March 2, 2017 with a revival of Paul O sborn 's endearing comedy Morning's at Seven, originally performed in 1987. Directed by Bob Cohen , this heart-warming play from 1939 takes a humorous look at a close-knit family, exploring the eccentricities, regrets, and longings that underlie the lives of ordinary people.

