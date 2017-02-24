Mendocino Theatre Company presents Mo...

Mendocino Theatre Company presents Morning's at Seven

Friday Feb 24

The Mendocino Theatre Company opens its 40th anniversary season on March 2, 2017 with a revival of Paul O sborn 's endearing comedy Morning's at Seven, originally performed in 1987. Directed by Bob Cohen , this heart-warming play from 1939 takes a humorous look at a close-knit family, exploring the eccentricities, regrets, and longings that underlie the lives of ordinary people.

