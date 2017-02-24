Mendocino Theatre Company presents Morning's at Seven
The Mendocino Theatre Company opens its 40th anniversary season on March 2, 2017 with a revival of Paul O sborn 's endearing comedy Morning's at Seven, originally performed in 1987. Directed by Bob Cohen , this heart-warming play from 1939 takes a humorous look at a close-knit family, exploring the eccentricities, regrets, and longings that underlie the lives of ordinary people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Feb 10
|Ellen Donahue
|198
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb 6
|Diane
|5
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb 1
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 1
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC