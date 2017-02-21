Mendocino County grape harvest up in ...

Mendocino County grape harvest up in tonnage, price

Thursday Feb 16

Good weather led to "excellent quality grapes" for Mendocino County, which also enjoyed a "bountiful harvest and stable prices" in 2016. The amount of grapes crushed last year in Mendocino County was up 35 percent from 2015, stopping just short of beating the huge haul in 2013.

