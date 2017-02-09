MCC crab feed: $105,000 for pediatrics

Mendocino Coast Clinics' annual two-day fundraiser was a resounding success this past weekend, raising $105,000 for its Pediatric Clinic on Cypress Street. More than 400 folks enjoyed the Cioppino Dinner on Friday night as the all-volunteer crew dished up steaming bowls with Café Beaujolais bread and tossed salad.

