MCC crab feed: $105,000 for pediatrics

MCC crab feed: $105,000 for pediatrics

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Advocate-News

Mendocino Coast Clinics' annual two-day fundraiser was a resounding success this past weekend, raising $105,000 for its Pediatric Clinic on Cypress Street. More than 400 folks enjoyed the Cioppino Dinner on Friday night as the all-volunteer crew dished up steaming bowls with Café Beaujolais bread and tossed salad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb 6 Diane 5
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Feb 6 Tina 195
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Feb 1 pappy 2
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 1 happy daze 1
Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us Jan 26 Dimdoe Dill 1
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? Jan 19 Hugely in Debt 1
News Murder case reopened after 35 years (Sep '08) Jan 18 MGB Jersey City nj 26
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mendocino County was issued at February 09 at 8:42PM PST

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,661 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC