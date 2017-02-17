Held-Poage Home and Research Library ...

Held-Poage Home and Research Library in Ukiah seeks volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Steps leading to the second story of the library's new addition are marked with the names of those whose donations helped complete the project. The Mendocino County Historical Society's Held-Poage Memorial Home and Research Library has been the region's repository for county history for 50 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Feb 10 Ellen Donahue 198
Trump Cloned? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb 6 Diane 5
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Feb 1 pappy 2
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 1 happy daze 1
Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us Jan 26 Dimdoe Dill 1
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? Jan 19 Hugely in Debt 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC