Hallcrest Vineyards' Organic Take on Rare Carignane
Carignane is quite often used as a coloring component in blends, and due to its high acidity and tannins, it requires skill to produce a wine that is smooth, elegant and drinkable-and kudos are due to Schumacher for his expertise. "Organically grown from Mendocino County, Carignane is a bright and opulent wine," says Schumacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Santa Cruz.
