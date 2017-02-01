Fort Bragg woman arrested for DUI after flipping car

A Fort Bragg woman was arrested for alleged drunken driving after flipping her car onto its roof, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, Marie Parisi, 37, of Fort Bragg, was driving her Honda Civic north on Highway 1 around 3:50 p.m. Jan. 26 when, south of Lansing Street in Mendocino, she turned the car to the right and hit the sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.