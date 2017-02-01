Fort Bragg woman arrested for DUI after flipping car
A Fort Bragg woman was arrested for alleged drunken driving after flipping her car onto its roof, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, Marie Parisi, 37, of Fort Bragg, was driving her Honda Civic north on Highway 1 around 3:50 p.m. Jan. 26 when, south of Lansing Street in Mendocino, she turned the car to the right and hit the sidewalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Wed
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Wed
|happy daze
|1
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Jan 31
|Pati Christensen ...
|193
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan 26
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan 19
|Hugely in Debt
|1
|Murder case reopened after 35 years (Sep '08)
|Jan 18
|MGB Jersey City nj
|26
|35 k Russians March at Inaugural
|Jan 18
|Tranny Teem Tooters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC