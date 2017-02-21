EDFC considering cannabis investment in Mendocino County
Statewide legalization poses as much a challenge as a boon to local cannabis entrepreneurs. As the overflowing attendance at recent Board of Supervisors meetings attests, growers, extract manufacturers and other members of the Mendocino County signature industry are eager to come out of the shadows of what has heretofore been a black market, but they will be emerging into a statewide industry where outside competitors could enjoy lower costs and greater economies of scale.
