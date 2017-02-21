County board to confront coastal comm...

County board to confront coastal commission

Saturday Feb 18

Mendocino County 4th District Supervisor Dan Gjerde and county planning staff will formally confront the California Coastal Commission over what supervisors consider to be obstructionist tactics employed by a “rogue employee” during the county's crafting of an amendment to the Mendocino Town Plan. The board and the commission have discussed the amendment for the past two years, which 2nd District Supervisor John McCowen has described as an inordinate amount of time to resolve disagreements over what he considers to be minor changes to the town's plan.

