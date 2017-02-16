Councilwoman Rodriguez: Willits PD is a underappreciated,a new understanding after ride along
The 2014 film “Ride Along,” starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, and its 2016 sequel give a fictional, somewhat humorous account of a day in the life of a police officer. A real-life ride along, an entirely different experience, gives civilians a peek into the duties of local law enforcement, a job with a great deal more risk and commitment than the typical 9 to 5. In Willits, police officers face unique challenges brought on by being short-staffed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Feb 10
|Ellen Donahue
|198
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb 6
|Diane
|5
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb 1
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 1
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan 26
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan 19
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC