Celebrate Massive Mammals at Whale Festival on the Mendocino Coast: A ...
The 35th Annual Whale Festival on March 18 and 19 in Fort Bragg, California is a perfect time to catch the migration of the Pacific Gray Whale from Baja to their ancestral feeding grounds in the Bering Sea-as many as 20,000 whales pass by the Mendocino Coast twice each year-heading south between December and February and north from February until April. Visitors can whale watch from miles of beaches, including the new Coastal Trail in Fort Bragg, enjoy a chowder contest where local restaurants compete , and a craft beer tasting offered by local North Coast Brewing Company, both at Town Hall.
