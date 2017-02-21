Celebrate Massive Mammals at Whale Festival on the Mendocino Coast: A ...

Celebrate Massive Mammals at Whale Fe...

Celebrate Massive Mammals at Whale Festival on the Mendocino Coast

The 35th Annual Whale Festival on March 18 and 19 in Fort Bragg, California is a perfect time to catch the migration of the Pacific Gray Whale from Baja to their ancestral feeding grounds in the Bering Sea-as many as 20,000 whales pass by the Mendocino Coast twice each year-heading south between December and February and north from February until April. Visitors can whale watch from miles of beaches, including the new Coastal Trail in Fort Bragg, enjoy a chowder contest where local restaurants compete , and a craft beer tasting offered by local North Coast Brewing Company, both at Town Hall.

