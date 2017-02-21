California carriers given more time t...

California carriers given more time to come through on PUC provisions

Monday Feb 13

The state Public Utilities Commission has granted delays to a handful of carriers in Phase 1 of its Final Decision that established more requirements intended to improve telephone service in rural counties, including Mendocino. PUC Executive Director Timothy J. Sullivan on Monday wrote letters to AT&T, Charter and Time Warner Cable, Frontier and MCImetro Access Transmission Services, owned by Verizon, granting an extension until June 1 to deliver on certain actions ordered by the Final Decision.

