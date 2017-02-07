Afternoon Palate Cleanser: Pretty Mus...

Afternoon Palate Cleanser: Pretty Music Video Shows Off Sonoma And Mendocino Coast

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Sfist

Sonoma-based singer-songwriter Garrett Pierce has a new album out next week on Crossbill Records called Dusk , and the first release, "Distant Thought," comes with this music video directed by Pierce featuring nature scenes shot on the Sonoma and Mendocino coasts, with an emphasis on mushroom foraging in the woods. Says Pierce, "This video was shot in my natural habitat - mushroom foraging in the redwood coast of Sonoma & Mendocino County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb 6 Diane 5
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Feb 6 Tina 195
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Feb 1 pappy 2
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 1 happy daze 1
Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us Jan 26 Dimdoe Dill 1
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? Jan 19 Hugely in Debt 1
News Murder case reopened after 35 years (Sep '08) Jan 18 MGB Jersey City nj 26
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,727 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC