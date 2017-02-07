Afternoon Palate Cleanser: Pretty Music Video Shows Off Sonoma And Mendocino Coast

Sonoma-based singer-songwriter Garrett Pierce has a new album out next week on Crossbill Records called Dusk , and the first release, "Distant Thought," comes with this music video directed by Pierce featuring nature scenes shot on the Sonoma and Mendocino coasts, with an emphasis on mushroom foraging in the woods. Says Pierce, "This video was shot in my natural habitat - mushroom foraging in the redwood coast of Sonoma & Mendocino County.

