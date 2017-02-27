34th Annual Womena s History Gala set for March 5 in Ukiah
Thirty-seven years ago, the month of March was designated nationally as Women's History Month. The Mendocino Women's Political Coalition will present the 34th Annual Women's History Gala Celebration on Sunday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m., at the Saturday Afternoon Clubhouse, 107 S. Oak St., Ukiah.
