34th Annual Womena s History Gala set for March 5 in Ukiah

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Thirty-seven years ago, the month of March was designated nationally as Women's History Month. The Mendocino Women's Political Coalition will present the 34th Annual Women's History Gala Celebration on Sunday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m., at the Saturday Afternoon Clubhouse, 107 S. Oak St., Ukiah.

