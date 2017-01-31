Young poets book publication party in Mendocino: Jan. 29
The Mendocino County Office of Education invites the public to attend a free poetry reading at the Gallery Bookshop in Mendocino on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 5 p.m. featuring young poets published in local and statewide poetry books: To Build a Bridge and California Poets in the Schools. “Come discover what today's young writers think, feel, and imagine about the world at the Gallery Bookshop on the corner of Main and Kasten Streets in Mendocino,” said artist Blake More, Poetry Out Loud coordinator.
