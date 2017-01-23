Woman hiking at Lake Mendocino found after going missing

A Willits woman was found in good health after being reported missing while hiking at Lake Mendocino, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office reported. According to the MCSO, Annelisa Beck, 20, of Willits, went hiking Friday at Lake Mendocino and was last heard from mid-morning when she texted a friend saying that she was hiking on the east side of the lake.

