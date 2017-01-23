Woman hiking at Lake Mendocino found after going missing
A Willits woman was found in good health after being reported missing while hiking at Lake Mendocino, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office reported. According to the MCSO, Annelisa Beck, 20, of Willits, went hiking Friday at Lake Mendocino and was last heard from mid-morning when she texted a friend saying that she was hiking on the east side of the lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan 19
|Hugely in Debt
|1
|Murder case reopened after 35 years (Sep '08)
|Jan 18
|MGB Jersey City nj
|26
|35 k Russians March at Inaugural
|Jan 18
|Tranny Teem Tooters
|1
|who's the ugly must be druged out chic
|Jan 15
|perfect
|2
|No Corp Taxes Cures All
|Jan 15
|Tranzit Team T
|1
|sick and tired of adult imature men and wome dr...
|Jan 14
|Trump4Evers
|2
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC