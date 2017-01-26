Willits TV gets a closer look

Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Gjerde and Vice Chairman John McCowen on Thursday held a forum in Willits to hear what residents envision for the future of public-access TV in the county. The supervisors sat as an ad-hoc committee, formed in December, to decide how to fund Public, Educational and Governmental broadcasting after cable companies chose not to reinvest in the program due to the shift of customers to satellite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.