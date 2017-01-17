Willits Chamber infrastructure a brokena
Since the sudden passing of Willits Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Kennelly on Nov. 23, the organization appears to have come to a screeching halt, a state of affairs the staff is still trying to recover from, with the chamber's Skunk Train Depot office shutting down for several weeks following Kennelly's death shortly before the busy holiday season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Thu
|Hugely in Debt
|1
|Murder case reopened after 35 years (Sep '08)
|Jan 18
|MGB Jersey City nj
|26
|35 k Russians March at Inaugural
|Jan 18
|Tranny Teem Tooters
|1
|who's the ugly must be druged out chic
|Jan 15
|perfect
|2
|No Corp Taxes Cures All
|Jan 15
|Tranzit Team T
|1
|sick and tired of adult imature men and wome dr...
|Jan 14
|Trump4Evers
|2
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC