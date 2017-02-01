Where do I sign?

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

I want to bring to your attention to a small matter that probably has a large impact on Mendocino's lack of representation in state government. I, like many rural residents, do not have a polling location, instead we have 'vote by mail' system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

