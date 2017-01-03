Wet, windy storm leaves thousands wit...

Wet, windy storm leaves thousands without electricity

PG&E image An outage map shows areas without electricity between Fort Bragg and Elk on the Mendocino coast Sunday. Heavy rain carried by wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour shook the Mendocino Coast Sunday, knocking out power to at least 4800 households while downed trees and flooding rivers closed highways and roads throughout the area.

