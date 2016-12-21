Warmer waters have more bottlenose dolphins turning up in SF Bay

Kaimi, a bottlenose dolphin who has taken up residence in S.F. Bay, is a favorite of a canoe club's members who often visit the marine mammal as she hangs out around a buoy off the old Alameda Naval Air Station. less Kaimi, a bottlenose dolphin who has taken up residence in S.F. Bay, is a favorite of a canoe club's members who often visit the marine mammal as she hangs out around a buoy off the old Alameda Naval Air ... more Bottlenose dolphins are moving north from their warm-water haunts in the ocean waters off Southern California, and seaside observers are spotting more and more of them as far north as Mendocino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.