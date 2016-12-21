Warmer waters have more bottlenose do...

Warmer waters have more bottlenose dolphins turning up in SF Bay

Kaimi, a bottlenose dolphin who has taken up residence in S.F. Bay, is a favorite of a canoe club's members who often visit the marine mammal as she hangs out around a buoy off the old Alameda Naval Air Station. less Kaimi, a bottlenose dolphin who has taken up residence in S.F. Bay, is a favorite of a canoe club's members who often visit the marine mammal as she hangs out around a buoy off the old Alameda Naval Air ... more Bottlenose dolphins are moving north from their warm-water haunts in the ocean waters off Southern California, and seaside observers are spotting more and more of them as far north as Mendocino.

Mendocino, CA

