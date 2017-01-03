Viticulture Skills Certificate offered through Mendocino College

Viticulture Practices: Winegrowing for Mendocino and Lake Counties will be offered this Spring 2017 semester by Mendocino College Agriculture Department as part of the new Viticulture Skills Certificate program. Sustainable winegrowing principles and practices covered include pruning, training, frost protection, canopy management, grapevine water requirements and irrigation management, vine nutrition, soils, cover crops, integrated pest management, vineyard development, habitat conservation and enhancement, vine balance metrics and key practices affecting winegrape quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.