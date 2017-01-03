Viticulture Skills Certificate offere...

Viticulture Skills Certificate offered through Mendocino College

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Viticulture Practices: Winegrowing for Mendocino and Lake Counties will be offered this Spring 2017 semester by Mendocino College Agriculture Department as part of the new Viticulture Skills Certificate program. Sustainable winegrowing principles and practices covered include pruning, training, frost protection, canopy management, grapevine water requirements and irrigation management, vine nutrition, soils, cover crops, integrated pest management, vineyard development, habitat conservation and enhancement, vine balance metrics and key practices affecting winegrape quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sick and tired of adult imature men and wome dr... 12 hr normalcy 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Bruce Burton as Mayor? Jan 3 Watcher 2
News Man in custody after high-speed chase ending in... Jan 3 Watcher 1
News First same-sex couple ties the knot in Lake County (Jun '08) Dec 28 TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 108
18,000 XXX Men Dressed as Lesbians? Dec 27 Palinovahgynuh 1
pole dancing in wh house in March? Dec 25 GoBigOrange 2
who's the ugly must be druged out chic Dec 14 bernie 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mendocino County was issued at January 08 at 2:24PM PST

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC