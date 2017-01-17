Ukian Senior Center to host Valentinea s Dance

The Ukiah Senior Center will host a Valentine's Dance Party on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Bartlett Hall, 499 Leslie St., Ukiah. Live music will be by Will Siegel and will also include Steve Baird, Les Boek, Ellie Siegel, Tom Aiken and Kevin Aiello.

