Ukiah police and fire log: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
CYPRESS AVENUE FIRE UPDATE: A “Go Fund Me” account has been set up for the Vedder family, a family of five including three young children, whose home on Cypress Avenue was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. The account is the Vedder Family Fire Fund at www.gofundme.com The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Ukiah Police Department.
