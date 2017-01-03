The Latest: Snow records fall in Idaho

In this photo provided by Northstar California, skiers enjoy the view while riding on the Vista Express at the Northstar California resort in Truckee, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the mountains around Lake Tahoe after a winter storm dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on area ski resorts.

