Serial vandal confesses

A local man was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, after he confessed to being responsible for multiple acts of vandalism at various businesses and organizations throughout town. According to police, Joseph Little, 27, a transient living in the Fort Bragg area, is responsible for damage at Redwood Liquors, the C.V. Starr Center, Amerigas, the Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

