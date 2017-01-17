Rescue dog saves family from fire

Rescue dog saves family from fire

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Fort Bragg >> It was just after midnight Jan. 4 when the family dog, Petee, started barking like crazy, waking everyone. A fire had broken out just outside the home and he was the only one to notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? Jan 19 Hugely in Debt 1
News Murder case reopened after 35 years (Sep '08) Jan 18 MGB Jersey City nj 26
35 k Russians March at Inaugural Jan 18 Tranny Teem Tooters 1
who's the ugly must be druged out chic Jan 15 perfect 2
No Corp Taxes Cures All Jan 15 Tranzit Team T 1
sick and tired of adult imature men and wome dr... Jan 14 Trump4Evers 2
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mendocino County was issued at January 21 at 3:45PM PST

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC