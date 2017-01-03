Repairs on the way for Ukiaha s streets after sales-tax hike passes

Now that Ukiah residents approved a sales tax hike for street repairs, City Council member Maureen Mulheren said the complaints she hears about the city's roads should change. “Soon instead of complaining about the bad condition the streets are in, they'll be complaining about how there's too many people working on them,” said Mulheren with a laugh, explaining that two of the most-complained about streets were already scheduled for repairs before the tax passed: Luce and Observatory avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.