Repairs on the way for Ukiaha s stree...

Repairs on the way for Ukiaha s streets after sales-tax hike passes

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Now that Ukiah residents approved a sales tax hike for street repairs, City Council member Maureen Mulheren said the complaints she hears about the city's roads should change. “Soon instead of complaining about the bad condition the streets are in, they'll be complaining about how there's too many people working on them,” said Mulheren with a laugh, explaining that two of the most-complained about streets were already scheduled for repairs before the tax passed: Luce and Observatory avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Bruce Burton as Mayor? Jan 3 Watcher 2
News Man in custody after high-speed chase ending in... Jan 3 Watcher 1
News First same-sex couple ties the knot in Lake County (Jun '08) Dec 28 TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 108
18,000 XXX Men Dressed as Lesbians? Dec 27 Palinovahgynuh 1
pole dancing in wh house in March? Dec 25 GoBigOrange 2
who's the ugly must be druged out chic Dec 14 bernie 1
we needing actual working lic. plumbers in WILL... Dec 14 Discusted 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,671 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,073

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC