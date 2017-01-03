Peregrine Audubon Society to host speaker Ron LeValley: Jan. 17

Peregrine Audubon Society will host Ron LeValley, a well-known local biologist and photographer, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Ukiah City Council Chambers, 300 Seminary Ave. in Ukiah. LeValley will give a presentation on the “Whales of Mendocino County.” The Mendocino coast is becoming a great place for viewing whales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.