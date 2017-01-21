Overwhelming turnout for Women's Marches forcesa
The day after a man who bragged of grabbing women by the genitals was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets of Washington, D.C. Overwhelming turnout for Women's Marches forces change of plans The day after a man who bragged of grabbing women by the genitals was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets of Washington, D.C. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/01/21/overwhelming-turnout-womens-marches-force-change-plans/96886410/ Protesters gather beside the stage at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
