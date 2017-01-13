Obama Moves To Protect More Californi...

Obama Moves To Protect More California Coast In Mendocino, Humboldt, Santa Cruz

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Sfist

Thanks, Obama: Among the final acts of a presidency in which conservation was a "cornerstone," the commander-in-chief has designated more than 6,000 acres of coastal areas to join the California Coastal National Monument, the White House announced . The monument, which the LA Times explains runs along the coast of the Golden State and extends 12 miles out to sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? 13 hr Hugely in Debt 1
News Murder case reopened after 35 years (Sep '08) Wed MGB Jersey City nj 26
35 k Russians March at Inaugural Wed Tranny Teem Tooters 1
who's the ugly must be druged out chic Jan 15 perfect 2
No Corp Taxes Cures All Jan 15 Tranzit Team T 1
sick and tired of adult imature men and wome dr... Jan 14 Trump4Evers 2
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mendocino County was issued at January 19 at 2:51PM PST

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC