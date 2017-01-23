North Coast Farmers Convergence sched...

North Coast Farmers Convergence scheduled

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

UKIAH >> North Coast Opportunities , the Community Action Agency for Lake and Mendocino Counties, is bringing together food producers from Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Sonoma, and Napa counties, along with food and farming support organizations, for the Fifth-Annual North Coast Farmers Convergence on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Food producers, local retailers, local food advocates, and farmer support organizations from across the region will come together at Ridgewood Ranch, just south of Willits, for a lively, educational day of networking, sharing skills and ideas, and celebrating the growth of resilient local food systems.

Mendocino, CA

