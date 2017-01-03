NCO helps Mendocino, Lake countiesa r...

NCO helps Mendocino, Lake countiesa residents file income taxes, get tax credits

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

North Coast Opportunities, which is currently recruiting workers for its free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, expects to help more residents of Lake and Mendocino counties to file their taxes this year than in the past by offering a more convenient “drop-off” alternative to its traditional in-person services, said Kayla Harrison, an NCO program assistant. NCO's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this year will allow filers to leave their documents with volunteers, who can then prepare clients' filings outside the rigid timetable of scheduled appointments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Bruce Burton as Mayor? Tue Watcher 2
News Man in custody after high-speed chase ending in... Tue Watcher 1
News First same-sex couple ties the knot in Lake County (Jun '08) Dec 28 TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 108
18,000 XXX Men Dressed as Lesbians? Dec 27 Palinovahgynuh 1
pole dancing in wh house in March? Dec 25 GoBigOrange 2
who's the ugly must be druged out chic Dec 14 bernie 1
we needing actual working lic. plumbers in WILL... Dec 14 Discusted 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC