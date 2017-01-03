NCO helps Mendocino, Lake countiesa residents file income taxes, get tax credits
North Coast Opportunities, which is currently recruiting workers for its free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, expects to help more residents of Lake and Mendocino counties to file their taxes this year than in the past by offering a more convenient “drop-off” alternative to its traditional in-person services, said Kayla Harrison, an NCO program assistant. NCO's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this year will allow filers to leave their documents with volunteers, who can then prepare clients' filings outside the rigid timetable of scheduled appointments.
