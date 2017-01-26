Mendocino County sheriff, board argue over Snowcat
The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors and Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman had a testy exchange Tuesday over the sheriff's request to spend up to $45,000 on a Snowcat and trailer for his department. The money would come mostly from the sheriff's asset forfeiture fund with some from off-highway license fees and some from the U.S. Forest Service funds the MCSO gets.
