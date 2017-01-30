Mendocino artists invited to submit to a cannabis conversationa
Harkening back to the Oakland Museum of California's 2016 presentation of the an award-winning exhibition called “Altered State: Cannabis in California,” the Arts Council of Mendocino County invites Mendocino County artists to submit work for inclusion in an exhibit dedicated to this conversation.
