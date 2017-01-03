McGuire discusses legislative priorities

SACRAMENTO >> State Sen. Mike McGuire's new committee assignments for the upcoming legislative session will afford him the opportunity to pay for delayed infrastructure investment and help push back against conservative policies likely to come from the incoming Trump administration, McGuire said last week. McGuire earlier this month was appointed chairman of the Governance and Finance Committee, which oversees all state and local revenue as well as planning and land use, and he was also appointed a member of the Budget and Fiscal Review Committee and the Budget Subcommittee on Resources, Environmental Protection, Energy, and Transportation.

