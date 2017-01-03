Keith Faulder sworn in as Mendocino C...

Keith Faulder sworn in as Mendocino Countya s newest Superior Court judge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Sitting judges from Mendocino and Lake counties, as well as a couple of retired and retiring Mendocino County Superior Court judges, were at Friday's swearing-in ceremony. On Friday, Keith Faulder, the newest member of Mendocino County Superior Court, was sworn in before a standing room only crowd at the Saturday Afternoon Clubhouse in Ukiah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sick and tired of adult imature men and wome dr... 18 hr normalcy 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Bruce Burton as Mayor? Jan 3 Watcher 2
News Man in custody after high-speed chase ending in... Jan 3 Watcher 1
News First same-sex couple ties the knot in Lake County (Jun '08) Dec 28 TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 108
18,000 XXX Men Dressed as Lesbians? Dec 27 Palinovahgynuh 1
pole dancing in wh house in March? Dec 25 GoBigOrange 2
who's the ugly must be druged out chic Dec 14 bernie 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mendocino County was issued at January 08 at 8:52PM PST

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,592

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC