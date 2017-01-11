Keith Faulder sworn in as Mendocino Countya s newest Superior Court judge
Sitting judges from Mendocino and Lake counties, as well as a couple of retired and retiring Mendocino County Superior Court judges, were at Friday's swearing-in ceremony. On Friday, Keith Faulder, the newest member of Mendocino County Superior Court, was sworn in before a standing room only crowd at the Saturday Afternoon Clubhouse in Ukiah.
