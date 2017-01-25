Garberville resident arrested at Mendocino truck crash
Monday at 11:05 a.m., a Ford pickup, driven by 58-year-old Garberville resident Gerald Stillwell, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 101, north of Black Oak Ranch, near milepost marker 75.5, in Mendocino County. For reasons under investigation, the Ford traveled across the center line of Hwy 101, and collided head-on with a northbound Volvo semi-truck, driven by 63-year-old Fair Oaks resident Gary Fischer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan 19
|Hugely in Debt
|1
|Murder case reopened after 35 years (Sep '08)
|Jan 18
|MGB Jersey City nj
|26
|35 k Russians March at Inaugural
|Jan 18
|Tranny Teem Tooters
|1
|who's the ugly must be druged out chic
|Jan 15
|perfect
|2
|No Corp Taxes Cures All
|Jan 15
|Tranzit Team T
|1
|sick and tired of adult imature men and wome dr...
|Jan 14
|Trump4Evers
|2
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC