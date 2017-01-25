Garberville resident arrested at Mendocino truck crash

Monday at 11:05 a.m., a Ford pickup, driven by 58-year-old Garberville resident Gerald Stillwell, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 101, north of Black Oak Ranch, near milepost marker 75.5, in Mendocino County. For reasons under investigation, the Ford traveled across the center line of Hwy 101, and collided head-on with a northbound Volvo semi-truck, driven by 63-year-old Fair Oaks resident Gary Fischer.

