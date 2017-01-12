CEO retires as credit union earns acc...

CEO retires as credit union earns accolades

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

UKIAH >> Recently, Mendo Lake Credit Union received recognition as one of only 33 credit unions nationwide for its groundbreaking work to meet the needs of low-income consumers, especially in the Hispanic community. At his retirement party last month, outgoing MLCU CEO Richard Cooper participated in the Juntos Avanzamos proclamation ceremony, where he thanked his team for their hard work toward this end.

