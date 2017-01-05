Best Mendocino hikes: Montgomery Woods' sequoia cathedrals
Montgomery Woods State Reserve near Ukiah holds some of the most spectacular sequoia groves in the world. Thirty minutes west of Ukiah, we park in the small lot at Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve, lace up our sneakers and begin the climb, the trail rising 900 feet in just over a quarter of a mile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Bruce Burton as Mayor?
|Jan 3
|Watcher
|2
|Man in custody after high-speed chase ending in...
|Jan 3
|Watcher
|1
|First same-sex couple ties the knot in Lake County (Jun '08)
|Dec 28
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|108
|18,000 XXX Men Dressed as Lesbians?
|Dec 27
|Palinovahgynuh
|1
|pole dancing in wh house in March?
|Dec 25
|GoBigOrange
|2
|who's the ugly must be druged out chic
|Dec 14
|bernie
|1
|we needing actual working lic. plumbers in WILL...
|Dec 14
|Discusted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC