3 Mendocino chefs dish on the delights of Dungeness

Crab is back on the menu for the pinnacle event at Mendocino's annual Crab, Wine and Beer Festival, after last year's disastrous season forced chefs to get creative with other ocean delights. This year's crustacean festivities will run from Jan. 20-29, with a variety of Dungeness dinners, cioppino parties and crab adventures.

