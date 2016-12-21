Winter homeless shelter in Ukiah now open
Oly Vincent-dePaule, executive director of the shelter and the Homeless Services Action Group, worked 16 hours coordinating the reception of about 30 people in need, some of whom were disabled or in need of medical attention. Workers had to install a firewall that the shelter's managing company did not know was needed until a building inspection the night before.
