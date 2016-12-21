USGS calls quakes along Mendocino fracture zone "typical"
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of California on December 8th, 2016, followed aftershocks of 5.2 and 4.9. A 6.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of California on December 8th, 2016, followed aftershocks of 5.2 and 4.9. In this "shakemap" from USGS, blue circles and dots indicate reports where people felt the quake. Light blue indicates light shaking was felt.
